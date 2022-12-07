Urban Decay

Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Description A compact, travel-size eyeshadow palette featuring 6 funked-up, olive-toned neutrals inspired by fan favorite shade, “Foxy.” Use the richly pigmented shimmers and mattes solo or layer to create endless looks. Benefits Each shade has a blendable, creamy texture for vibrant eye makeup looks that last up to 12 hours. Suggested Use Prime lids with Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion for more vibrant color and all-day, crease-free wear.