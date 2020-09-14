Verishop

Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen Spf 40

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dr. Loretta

Description: Crafted to protect your skin from pollution, light, climate and irritants, the Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen is your anti-aging solution. This mineral sunscreen is made with Indian ginseng extraction to protect your skin from HEV light emitted by the sun and electronic devices, and peptides to firm up and hydrate your skin. Offering broad-spectrum protection, the Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen uses zinc oxide to deflect harmful UVA and UVB rays.