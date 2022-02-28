Paguro Upcycle

Upcycled Eco Friendly Wooden Spoon

£6.50

Buy Now Review It

At Paguro Upcycle

Sustainable Reclaimed Teak Wood Teaspoon This beautiful set of Upcycled Eco Friendly Wooden Teaspoon are made using reclaimed solid hard wood teak. It was created by our artisans who were determined to make use of the offcuts produced by local furniture factories. Each spoon has a rich grain with a deep tone. Using reclaimed timber ensures that we make full use of this precious natural material and reduces the demand for new materials. To fully utilise the offcuts also demand creativity and craftsmanship, producing a truly original and functional spoon. A perfect sustainable and eco home gift for any occasions and a perfect spoon for kids. Lightweight and long life usage and great for those who looking for a more conscious lifestyle. Product Information Made from reclaimed teak Handcrafted Polished with Bio Wax Measurement: Total Length 15 cm; 3x4cm on the head and 11cm Length on handle Materials 100% recycled teak wood Care Instruction All wood is dried until it reaches a moisture content of 12-15% to meet export standard. We use only approved glues which are of a safe standard for food preparation. We finish the spoon with a coat of bio wax to prevent water seepage into the grain and to help prevent the growth of bacteria. For maintenance, it is recommended to polish with bio wax every month. We do not recommend coating the wood with coconut or olive oil as it may produce a rancid smell. It is not recommended to soak the measuring spoon. It's recommended to wash with soap, rinse and wipe dry immediately. Please note that the product is a limited edition, hence there may be slight variations in colour, size and pattern from the pictured product. Each piece of wood is unique in its own way and there may be variations in tone, colour and depending on the availability of the hardwood. This reflects the handmade nature of the items and the sourcing of the upcycled materials. It also adds to the individuality and uniqueness of each item. No two products are the same.