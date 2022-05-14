MEEMA

Upcycled Denim & Cotton Napkins, Set Of 4

Cotton Thoughtfully Designed - Fabric Napkins with BLUE stripes made with premium, lightweight cotton fabric. Beautifully designed for elegant dinners, restaurant napkins, farmhouse table decor, formal events, wedding napkins and celebrations, as well as for daily use at home Eco Friendly, Consciously Sourced - Our Table Napkins are made with Upcycled Denim and Cotton scraps, which we stop from going to the landfill and give them a second life. For every kg of material used, we save 20,000 liters of water! SETTING A TABLE NEVER LOOKED AND FELT SO GOOD! Premium Quality, Exceptionally Crafted - specially designed to have a soft texture and light feel. Our Dinner Napkins are packed in a BioPlastic bag. And they are perfect for kitchen accessories like dinner set. A perfect decoration for your kitchen with these Thanksgiving cloth napkins Whasable and Reusable - Just throw your Reusable Napkins in the washing machine and dyer. Machine wash cold, with like colors only, with no bleach. Expect natural cotton fibres to shrink at first wash, and to wrinkle after washing. Ironing is recommended. The perfect thanksgiving napkins cloth gift with which you will also take care of the environment. 100% Money Back Guarantee - It's simple, if you don't love your new Environmentally Friendly Linen Dinner Napkins, don't hesitate to contact us and benefit from our refund policy