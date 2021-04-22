Coach (Re)Loved

Upcrafted Saddle Bag With Patchwork

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

Everyone loves a comeback. Pre-owned and now (re)loved, this Saddle 23 is a very special Coach upcrafted design inspired by our commitment to rethinking and reducing our impact on the planet. Sourced from the shelves of our Coach Repair Workshop (and saved from the landfill), this gently-worn bag was lovingly repaired and transformed by our in-house craftspeople who added clever details to give it a second life. It’s completely one-of-a-kind, and comes with its own unique set of charms. Wear it, love it, pass it on. Reimagined by Kate Fuqua in a bold colorful patchwork, this streamlined style has been expertly cleaned, conditioned and restored. Our talented craftspeople Jose Lee and Jose Montero massaged the leather, hand-decorated it with a patchwork of remnant leather pieces and added a playful repurposed charm in a process that took over 40 hours to complete. First introduced in 1972 and beloved throughout the years, our timeless Saddle Bag is an organized two-compartment design with an inside zip pocket to safely secure valuables.