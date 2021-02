Urban Outfitters

Uo Knitted Argyle Vest

£34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Style No. 0114341181994; Color Code: 050 Fine knit vest with an all-over argyle design. Features a V-neck, sleeveless style, ribbed trims and a cropped length, cut with a slim-fit to the body. Content + Care - 95% Acrylic, 5% Polyamide - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 170cm/5'7" and wearing size Small