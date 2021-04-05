United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Urban Outfitters
Julia Ruffle Mini Dress
$49.00$29.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 53572525; Color Code: 220 Swingy mini frock dress from Urban Outfitters made from a stretchy knit. Trimmed with a deep V-neck, short cap sleeves and tiered ruffle skirt. Content + Care - 96% Polyester, 4% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Moss is 5’11” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Length: 34”