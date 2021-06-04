Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Urban Outfitters
Uo Amie Linen Blazer
£62.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
UO Amie Linen Blazer
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Uo Amie Linen Blazer
BUY
£62.00
Urban Outfitters
White Willow
Tie-dye Long Sleeve Hi-lo Pullover
BUY
$12.92
$98.00
Nordstrom Rack
Amadi
Lexie Colorblocked Cardigan
BUY
$59.97
$168.00
Anthropologie
Finisterre
The Rainbird Waterproof
BUY
£110.00
Finisterre
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Chloe Satin Scrunchie Set
BUY
$12.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Amie Linen Blazer
BUY
£62.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Lori Lace Trim Maxi Dress
BUY
£59.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Reina Semi-sheer Maxi Dress
BUY
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Outerwear
Urban Outfitters
Uo Amie Linen Blazer
BUY
£62.00
Urban Outfitters
White Willow
Tie-dye Long Sleeve Hi-lo Pullover
BUY
$12.92
$98.00
Nordstrom Rack
Amadi
Lexie Colorblocked Cardigan
BUY
$59.97
$168.00
Anthropologie
Finisterre
The Rainbird Waterproof
BUY
£110.00
Finisterre
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted