Elsa Rose Frere

Until Our Next Hug (pack Of 10)

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Papier

Big hugs to illustrator and Papier pal Elsa Rose Fere for creating these beautiful cards for us to reach out to friends, family and neighbours in these uncertain times. Send some positive post to your loved ones with the set – now, more than ever, it’s time to keep in touch.