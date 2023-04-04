Hourglass

Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss

$53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This plumping lip gloss provides a slick sheen of luxurious colour whilst hydrating and smoothing. Available in 18 shades in a range of extraordinary finishes: sheer shimmer, opaque shine and soft pearl. Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, shea butter and avocado oil: provide instant hydration, providing long-wearing, non-sticky, silky and cushiony coverage all day long. Volulip™: amplifes the lips natural shape, plumping without the sting of more traditional lip plumpers. Made without: Animal products, alcohol, parabens, mineral oil, fragrance and phthalates. Pair it with: Hourglass Panoramic Long Wear Lip Pencil Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Lipstick Mecca Cosmetica Kissable Lips Smoothing Lip Exfoliant