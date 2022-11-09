We-Vibe

Unite 2.0

Intensify your shared passion with We-Vibe's Unite 2.0, an upgraded version of its best-selling entry-level couple's vibrator. She wears it during sex for hands-free clitoral stimulation while the slim, soft and flexible design ensures mutual comfort. The Unite 2.0 delivers powerful yet whisper-quiet vibrations in 10 modes that can be controlled via the easy one-button remote. On/off buttons respond to a light touch and connection to the remote is automatic so there's no need to pair the items. Conveniently splashproof for simple cleaning and USB-rechargeable. Enjoy up to 120 minutes' play from fast charging of just 90 minutes. Made from body-safe, silky smooth silicone with no phthalates, BPA or latex, you'll never want to let go of Unite 2.0.