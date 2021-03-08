Birdsong

Unisex Cloud Organic Cotton Sweatshirt

£75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Birdsong

Base sweatshirt manufactured in Tamil Nadu, Southern India by Continental. EarthPositive Tees are 100% organic Indian cotton with 90% reduced C02, and Fair Wear certified for fair labour practices. The carbon footprint was calculated in accordance with BSI PAS2050 methodology, and certified by the Carbon Trust Certifications. The 90% reduction has been achieved by a combination of low-impact organic farming, efficiency in manufacturing and transportation, and the use of renewable energy instead of the fossil fuel based grid electricity. It has been calculated that a single EarthPositive T-shirt saves around 7 kilograms of CO2, whereas a hooded sweatshirt saves up to 28 kgs of greenhouse gases. These are actual reductions achieved in the manufacturing, without any carbon offsetting.