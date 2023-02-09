AKINSANYAFASHION

Unisex Bucket Hat

$50.80

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

*This product is made to order. Please refer to the size chart image when placing your order. Product Details Wear all year round Unisex Flat top Wide brim Designer's logo inside. Satin Lined All About Me 100 Cotton Semi- structured Bucket hat with flat top and wide brim. Made with your choice of our authentic African Fabrics. Vibrant satin lining that supports your hairs health. Available in 3 sizes ( S, M, L) Keep Me Clean Wash at 30°C - Low spin Do not put in a Tumble Dryer Do not iron