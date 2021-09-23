Unique Vintage

Plus Size Dark Denim Blue Skinny Leg Bexley Jumpsuit

$78.00

Our hearts are pining, gals! This jaw-dropping plus size silhouette from Unique Vintage is crafted in a marvelous stretch bengaline that hugs your feminine figure in dark denim blue. The Bexley Jumpsuit features a button up bodice and front zipper while twin button chest pockets provide retro flair. The banded waist is cinched with a matching sash while the skinny legs are outfitted with back and side pockets for modern function! Available in sizes XS-5X while supplies last.