Unique Fire Hand Glazed Planter

A totally impressive design, the Unique Fire Hand Glazed Planter is the perfect quirky piece to add to your plant pot collection. Featuring a large brown pot with orange and red earthy tones in a grey metallic drip effect glaze, this indoor plant pot offers a ‘70s vibe colour palette that is oozing with retro charm. Added features that make this quirky plant pot stand out from the rest are the four utterly charming feet on the base along with the decorative knobs and handle. Exceptionally handcrafted, each beautiful round planter may have a slightly different finish.