With a dandy feel, this short kimono robe breathes new life into your night time wardrobe. In black silk with a beige piped finish, it offers an ultra-elegant look. - Short indoor robe - 100% silk - Piped finish - Shawl collar - Removable belt with loops - Made in China Elegant and mysterious, the essential black is enriched with a chic rosy beige.