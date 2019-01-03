Stance

Uncommon Solids Run Tab Womens

£11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Stance

For those who like to keep it simple, the Uncommon Solid Tab is a low-cut performance sock style from our Run Collection. Each pair features medium cushioning where your feet naturally make contact with the ground, while individual fits for the right and left foot offer customised arch support. A reinforced toe and heel offer added durability, while breathable performance mesh keeps feet cool. On the tab, you'll notice a reflective logo to help keep you safe and seen, mile after mile.