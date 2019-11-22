Uncle Jimmy

Uncle Jimmy Beard Softner 2oz

$8.79

Say goodbye to your dry and brittle beard. A full and sexy beard must be soft and conditioned. Even with a gentle beard cleanser, you need to nourish and hydrate your beard to keep it full and healthy. Uncle Jimmy's Beard Softener Conditioning Balm does just that. A signature blend of shea butter, black seed oil, honey, and herbal extracts designed to stimulate growth. This beard balm infuses your face and beard with moisture and minimizes dry skin and ingrown hairs. Apply a small amount of Uncle Jimmy's Beard Softener Conditioning Balm to the palm of your hands. Rub your hands together and distribute evenly throughout your beard in a downward motion. For longer beards, you can comb or brush your balm in.For best results use as Step 4 of the Uncle Jimmy 5-Step Daily Grooming Routine.