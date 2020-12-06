Unbound

Unbound Palma Vibrator Ring

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

It’s sleek. It’s statement-making. It looks good with your favorite outfit. It’s: a vibrator. The Palma vibrator ring is built from surgical-grade stainless steel and plated in eighteen-karat gold. It has three intensities, which you control with hidden buttons, and two customizable vibration modes: tilt mode, which increases or decreases vibration intensity depending on the tilt of your hand, and tap mode, where you can tap Palma’s surface in a pattern you like and it will play the vibrations back to you on a loop. It’s waterproof and charges by magnetically snapping into its accompanying USB charging dock.