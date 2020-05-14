RMS Beauty

Key Benefits: Covers up complexion imperfections to reveal flawless-looking skin. Brightens and smooths the under-eye area with flawless, even coverage. Reveals healthier-looking skin by minimizing the appearance of pores. Provides an even veil of coverage that never looks or feels heavy or dry. Masks acne scars, dark circles, age spots and blemishes. Coconut and jojoba oils hydrate your complexion for a natural, second-skin look. 22 - yellow base, this shade is great for light-medium skin tones.