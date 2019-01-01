RMS Beauty

“un” Cover-up

$36.00

RMS "Un" Cover-Up This Product Is: a lightweight and hydrating concealer Good for: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: RMS "Un" Cover-Up is acompletely lightweight and hydrating concealer. The 'un' cover-up will help minimize the appearance of pores and help to rejuvenate the complexion to enhance youthful and radiant skin. This natural concealer is designed for use as a foundationor a light concealer to help hide blotches and redness. This clean product provides even, moisturizing coverage for flawless looking skin that will never look heavy or dry. Shop 'Un' Cover-Up in 16 Shades: 000:alabaster, thelightest shade for the true snow whites 00:porcelain, alight shade forfair skin 11:ivory, apale shade with a subtle yellow base 11.5: a light/medium bridge between shades 11 and 2222:asoft beige with a yellow base, great for light-medium skin tones 22.5:true beige shade33:medium, aslightly warm tan color 33.5:medium/tan44:adark tan color 55:warm golden tan66: a deep warm amber 77:deep tan 88:medium deep 99:medium dark 111:dark 122:deepest dark