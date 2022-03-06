RMS Beauty

“un” Cover-up

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Specifically formulated to enhance the natural look of skin, these silky concealers deliver hydrating coverage and a radiant finish. Lightweight and creamy in texture, the formula auto-adjusts to match your skin tone and blends seamlessly into the skin to cover imperfections. Key ingredients: Organic Jojoba Oil: Rich in antioxidants, jojoba oil mimics skin tone and texture to allow for easy absorption of nourishing skin benefits, while creating a protective barrier from environmental stressors.