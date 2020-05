Akojo Market

Umsintsi Pot – Light Blue

£25.00

Handmade by Tessa using stoneware with Amaco underglaze. Umsintsi, the Lucky Bean Tree native to Southern Africa, is commonly found in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Growing up in Zimbabwe, Tessa’s African heritage is strongly reflected in her pottery. The Umsintsi pot is perfect for a small plant and treasured gift.