Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Umbra
Umbra Tesora Glass Jewelry Stand
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At The Container Store
This gorgeous jewelry organizer is the perfect addition to my bathroom. I love the catch all at the bottom for my rings and the varying lengths for my necklaces.
More from Umbra
Umbra
Bolo Hanging Planter
BUY
C$50.00
Umbra
Umbra
Black Skinny Trash Can
BUY
$6.99
The Container Store
Umbra
Buddy Paper Towel Holder Stand For Kitchen Countertop
BUY
$20.89
Amazon
Umbra
Umbra Magino Acrylic Side Table
BUY
$378.00
Amazon Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted