MOON LENCE

Ultralight Portable Folding Chair With Carry Bag

$33.99

Buy Now Review It

HIGH DURABILITY: Seat made of 600D Oxford cloth with high-strength aluminum alloy frame. Our heavy duty camping chair weighs only 2 pounds which can hold up to 242 pounds/110kg. SUPER COMFORT: Unique and ergonomic seat design gives you the best seat experience allowing you to relax. Breathable and soft seat net makes you feel comfortable while you sit. PORTABLE DESIGN: Both the mesh and the holders can be folded into small pieces.This portable chair is compact enough to put into your backpack or your carry-on luggage. EASY SETUP and CLEAN: Foldable mesh and metal poles make it easy to set up and fold down. It is super easy to clean: just sweep off or clean by soap water. VERSATILITY: The ideal choice for Backpackers, Tailgaters, Hikers, Concertgoers, Campers, Adventurers, and anyone looking for comfort without the bulk. A decent HOLIDAY GIFT for friends and families.