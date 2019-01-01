Urban Decay

Ultra Waterproof Mascara

£16.50

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

This mermaid-worthy formula endures (we’ve actually tested it at sea), and the light gel formula never looks cakey. Now go slay a sailor with those eyes. If waterproof mascaras that leave your lashes feeling heavy and cakey make you want to weep bitter tears, you can throw them in the trash. Urban Decay has a solution: Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara! Rigorously field-tested in the ocean as well as sweat-drenched gym conditions, this exclusive Japanese formula refuses to budge. Fill Weight: 11ml