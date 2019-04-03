First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Face Moisturiser (50ml)

£19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

This First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturiser gives your complexion instant hydration. The quick-absorbing moisturiser feels velvety soft and is a luxurious treatment for your face after a long day or to start a new day afresh. The Ultra Repair Face Moisturiser does not contain any parabens, sulphates, synthetic ingredients or petrochemicals. Instead, it is made with colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, meadowfoam seed oil and liquorice root. Combined into a luxurious treatment, the moisturiser helps to boost your skin's natural barrier function, keeping out grime and retaining natural moisture. Apply daily, morning and night-time after cleansing your face, for best results.