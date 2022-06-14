Search
AestheticsRx

Ultra-protection Sunscreen Spf50+

C$59.00
At AestheticsRx
This physical sunscreen is perfect for everyday use or to throw in your bag while travelling. This matte formula will sit seamlessly under makeup without leaving a white cast or greasy residue. Broad-spectrum SPF50+ physical sun protection Zinc-oxide: Protects your skin from UVA & UVB rays while working as a soothing anti-inflammatory to reactive, angry skin Vegan and cruelty-free Made without parabens, fragrance, sulphates and chemical nasties. Suitable for sensitive to normal skin types