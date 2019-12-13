Olay

Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash

Reveal beautiful, healthy-looking skin with Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash. Its nourishing formula gently cleanses while delivering long-lasting moisture to help treat dryness at the source. With unique Lock-in-Moisture technology, this breakthrough body wash formula infuses moisture 10 layers deep into surface skin without leaving a coated feel. Its formula with shea butter leaves skin feeling soft and smooth, and reveals younger-looking skin with continued use. Give your shower a simple solution that deeply moisturizes to nourish and purify skin when you cleanse from head to toe. Thank You Is the information in this section helpful? Yes / No Product DescriptionThe result of over 60 years of Olay® skin science, Olay body washes go beyond clean to improve the condition of skin over time. With continued use, you get all-day moisture for deeply nourished skin. One use cleans and visibly conditions skin. One week of use moisturizes skin, leaving it lush and nourished. One bottle makes skin healthy-looking and provides long-lasting moisture.At A Glance Moisture that Outlasts your day Olay Moisture Outlast Ultra Moisture Body Wash penetrates surface skin, layer by layer, to deliver moisturizers deep into the skin. With continued use, Olay Moisture Outlast improves the condition of skin to give you all-day moisture for deeply nourished skin. Discover all of the Olay Moisture Outlast body washes Olay's Moisture Outlast body washes gently clean while delivering moisturizers deep into skin. There's one for everyone: Ultra Moisture, Age Defying, Sensitive, Quench, and many others. Love this Olay? Pair with Olay Moisture Outlast Beauty Bar. Olay Moisture Outlast beauty bars leave skin clean and soft and are available in Ultra Moisture, Age Defying, Sensitive, and Quench. Comparison Chart Olay® Moisture Outlast Ultra Moisture Body Wash Olay® Moisture Outlast Sensitive Body Wash Olay® Moisture Outlast Age Defying Body Wash Olay® Moisture Outlast Quench Body Wash Olay® Moisture Outlast Exfoliating Body Wash Penetrates surface skin, layer by layer Contains more than a jar of Olay moisturizers As gentle on skin as water All-day moisture Combats dryness for younger-looking skin Gently exfoliates dull skin Helps stop the cycle of dry skin Available in Coconut Oasis and Vanilla Indulgence Available as a beauty bar Olay® Moisture Outlast Ultra Moisture Body Wash Olay® Moisture Outlast Sensitive Body Wash Olay® Moisture Outlast Age Defying Body Wash Olay® Moisture Outlast Quench Body Wash Olay® Moisture Outlast Exfoliating Body Wash Penetrates surface skin, layer by layer Contains more than a jar of Olay moisturizers As gentle on skin as water All-day moisture Combats dryness for younger-looking skin Gently exfoliates dull skin Helps stop the cycle of dry skin Available in Coconut Oasis and Vanilla Indulgence Available as a beauty bar * There are multiple items available for the product. Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What's the difference between unscented and fragrance-free soaps and body washes?A: An unscented product does not scent your hair or skin. However, it could contain a “masking fragrance” to cover the smell of other ingredients in the product.A fragrance-free product has had absolutely no perfume added to it.Q: Is it OK to use soap or body wash to wash my hair?A: Our soaps and body washes can be used to wash hair, but this is not what they were designed for. For best results, use shampoo.Q: Is it OK to use soap or body wash on sensitive skin or eczema?A: Our products have been thoroughly evaluated to ensure they are mild on the skin. We wouldn’t expect our products to cause any irritation. If you have any concerns, check with your doctor.Q: Is it OK to use soap and body wash on children?A: Yes. However, take care to avoid getting the product in your child’s eyes. If you do accidentally get it in their eyes, rinse them thoroughly with water. If you have any questions or concerns about your child’s skin, speak to your doctor.Q: Is it OK to use soap or body wash for shaving?A: Yes, but we recommend you use a product such as a shave gel, cream, or foam. These products are designed to keep the hair moist and help the razor glide easily across the skin.The information above is powered by