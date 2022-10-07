United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Abercrombie
Ultra Mid Puffer
$200.00$170.00
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Details Ultra Mid Puffer Our new mid-length puffer in our luxe satin nylon fabric with wind- and water-resistant properties. Features a functional hood, side-hem zipper opening, zip-up front, flattering cinched cuffs, side pockets and recycled fill. Imported. Filling:100% Recycled Polyester Fibers / Shell:100% Polyester / Lining:100% Polyester Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron if needed Do not dry clean