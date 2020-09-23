United States
FP Movement
Ultra-high-rise Keep Your Cool Leggings
$128.00
At Free People
Designed in an innovative fabrication that keeps skin feeling hydrated during and after your workout, these so cool leggings are sure to be your new go-to.nn**The fit:** Ultra-high rise (above the bellybutton!), 7/8 crop n**The features:** Compressive, uplifting fit, sculpting seamed waistband n**The fabric:** Made with a trademarked deodorizing and hydrating material (read: keeps your skin moisturized and odor-free)n**Best for:** HIIT, weight-training, hot & sweaty workouts