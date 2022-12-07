Kiehl's

Ultra Facial Cream With Squalane

$64.00 $48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kiehl's

What It Is Go beyond hydration to restore & protect your skin barrier with our #1 worldwide best-selling face cream. Formulated with Dual-Action Squalane to strengthen & restore skin’s moisture barrier and Glycerin to help retain moisture & soften skin, this ultra-lightweight face cream delivers 24-hour hydration. For all skin types, including sensitive. Paraben-free & fragrance free. 96% showed stronger skin barrier* 97% showed immediate improvement in skin dryness* 98% felt softer skin* *Based on expertly graded clinical studies and consumer trials What It’s Good For Provides instant and lasting 24-hour hydration for soft, smooth, healthy-looking skin Balances even skin’s driest areas with +132%* increase in skin hydration Absorbs into skin easily with an ultra-lightweight texture Formulated with Glycerin to hydrate and Dual-Action Squalane to restore & protect skins moisture barrier Formulated for and tested on all skin tones, textures, and types, including sensitive skin. Suitable for men, too! *Based on stripped skin instrumental study