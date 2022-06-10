Shiseido

Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion Spf 50+ Sunscreen

What it is: A silky sunscreen that delivers peak protection for your skin and goes on clear and rubs in quickly without leaving any residue behind. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: This formula builds on Shiseido's WetForce technology with the addition of HeatForce technology. Together, they create SynchoShield, an invisible, lightweight protective veil that strengthens in heat and water. How to use: Shake well and apply liberally to your face, neck and body 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every two hours, after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating or immediately after towel-drying. To get full broad-spectrum protection, apply one ounce to your entire body. Oxybenzone-free; octinoxate-free Dermatologist tested; ophthalmologist tested Noncomedogenic Reef-friendly Made in the USA Item #5998399 Ingredients Active Ingredients: Purpose Avobenzone 2.3%, Sunscreen. Homosalate 10.0%, Sunscreen. Octisalate 5.0%, Sunscreen. Octocrylene 5.0%, Sunscreen; Inactive Ingredients: Water, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Talc, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Peg/Ppg-9/2 Dimethyl Ether, Sd Alcohol 40-B, Lauryl Peg-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Triethylhexanoin, Glycerin, Dextrin Palmitate, Sucrose Tetrastearate Triacetate, Isododecane, Ppg-3 Dipivalate, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Silica, Sodium Chloride, Peg/Ppg-14/7 Dimethyl Ether, Saxifraga Sarmentosa Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Sophora Angustifolia Root Extract, Ppg-17, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Stearate, Isostearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Trisodium Edta, Alcohol, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Peg-6, Bht, Tocopherol, Butylene Glycol, Stearic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Syzygium Jambos Leaf Extract, Polysilicone-2, Methylparaben, Fragrance, Iron Oxides. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging