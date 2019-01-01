Chronicle Books

Ultimate Book Of Card Games

Overview Classic and comprehensive, this guide to over 350 games is sure to appeal to all ages. From Bridge to Poker and Solitaireto Hearts, card games are a beloved source of entertainment and competition (and they are recession proof!). Thisauthoritative book is ideal for every household, college dorm, family cabin, or neighborhood bar that has a pack of cards. Designed in the style of the popular Ultimate Bar Book, this essential resource provides the rules to dozensof variations of your favorite games, and a few you've probably never heard of (Bezique, anyone?). With simple instructions and clear illustrations to guide the way, this volume will be a welcome addition to any gamer's library.