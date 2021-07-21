Cable Matters

Ul Listed 5-pack Rj45 Surface Mount Box

Sturdy 1 port surface mount box can add an RJ45 network outlet at any wall-mountable location; Mount with the included mounting screws or double-stick tape Surface mount RJ45 biscuit box has a snap-on cover with a recessed label space; Supports T568A and T568B wiring with 110-style, color-coded termination blocks; Dual IDC terminals accept 110 or Krone impact tools; compatible with 23 to 26 AWG unShielded twisted pair cable Category 6 rated to meet or exceed Category 6 performance in compliance with the ANSI/TIA/EIA 568-C.2 standard up to Gigabit Ethernet speeds for a fast and reliable network; Backwards compatible with Cat 5e wire Cost effective 5 pack of Ethernet jacks provides surface boxes to add or repair five office or home installations UL listed (E486099) and RoHS compliant for a safe and reliable installation; Heavy duty construction includes an impact-resistant and fire-retardant housing with gold-plated RJ45 contacts