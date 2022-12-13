Ugg

Neumel Fashion Boot

$129.95

Buy Now Review It

100% Leather Made in USA or Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately 3.75" from arch Boot opening measures approximately 13" around Suede upper 17mm UGGpure wool lining Neumel is the latest in our, soon to be, iconic classic patterns. Girls around the world have been borrowing their boyfriends neumels, so we made one just for you, ladies! neumel features 17mm uggpure wool linings, a soft suede upper and adjustable lace up. The outsole is made from tread lite by UGG - a blown rubber with materials that offer extra cushion, durability and traction.