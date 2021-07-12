Foreo

Ufo 2

$279.00 $195.30

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Elevate the traditional sheet mask routine with FOREO's UFO 2, the world's most sophisticated smart mask. The UFO 2 combines highly effective skincare technologies with exclusive mask formulas for a professional-level skincare experience in 90 seconds. WHAT IT DOES: The device features ultra-fast heating, cooling and T-Sonic pulsations to push mask essence below the skin's surface and lock in moisture while reducing the appearance of pores Full-spectrum LED light therapy completely revitalizes skin, for a radiant complexion Each unique smart mask routine incorporates full-spectrum LED light therapy best suited to enhance the benefits of each mask T-Sonic pulsations facilitate absorption of active mask ingredients while providing a soothing facial massage Thermotherapy instantly warms the skin to soften and prep skin, infusing mask ingredients deeper Cryotherapy instantly cools to lift and firm skin, while shrinking the appearance of pores and reducing puffiness HOW TO USE: Download the FOREO For You app, then connect the app via Bluetooth and press the universal power button In the app, scan the UFO Power Activated Mask barcode and follow the instructions Use with FOREO's UFO Power Activated Masks (sold separately) RESULTS: UFO 2 is clinically proven to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just 7 days* Clinically proven to increase skin moisture levels by 126% in just one 90-second treatment* Device boosts the effect of mask formulas for a better result than a mask alone* *Based on clinical testing, results on file WARRANTY: 2-year limited warranty Request warranty information Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11186382