Under Armour
Ua Qualifier Speedpocket 2-in-1
Center-front waistband UA Speedpocket expands to keep your goods totally secure; its water-resistant & bounce-free. Stretch woven fabric on outer short delivers superior comfort & durability with mesh overlay detail for added breathability. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. Built-in, knit compression shorts for relentless coverage & support. Ergonomic flatlock seams deliver a comfortable, chafe-free fit. Reflective details deliver greater visibility on low-light runs. Secure, zip bonded back pocket. Inseam (shorts): 3\. Inseam (compression liner): 2\. Outer shorts: 88% Polyester/12% Elastane. Inner shorts: 90% Polyester/10% Elastane. Imported
Featured in 1 story
8 Running Shorts That Really, Truly Won't Chafe
by
Cory Stieg
