Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII

U-wire Detail Swimsuit With Cutouts

$149.95 $119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

One-piece suit Fully lined Removable foam cups S-hook closure Removable straps Halter neckline High rise Cutout at front Side cutouts High stretch swim tricot Swimwear must be returned with the original sanitary strip intact or it will be returned without refund 95 % Polyester / 5% Spandex Care: Rinse immediately after wearing. Hand wash cold with like colors with mild detergent. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. Import Item# 1630038