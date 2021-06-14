type: A

Natural Deodorant

Almond Vanilla Milk Scent with odor protection that lasts: Spread positive vibes with the dreamy scent of vanilla almond milk powered by charcoal & spirulina for our longest-lasting odor protection. Safe, Clean ingredients : Our award-winning deodorant is crafted with safe natural ingredients for a formula that is non-toxic and more effective than natural deodorant. All our deodorants are aluminum-free, clean, and paraben-free. Patented Sweat-Activated Technology : Our high-performance formula releases natural active ingredients throughout the day that prevent odor and keep you feeling fresh. Powered by patented sweat-activated technology, the formula acts like an invisible shield on your skin, defeating odor and sweat as it happens. No Stains, No Streaks, No residue: Our lightweight cream absorbs so quickly, you’ll honestly forget it’s there (no more streaks on your clothes!). Plus, the portable and ergonomic tube applicator helps control how much you use by squeezing out just the right amount of deodorant for you. Satisfaction Guaranteed & Certified Cruelty Free: Type:A deodorant is Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, certified carbon neutral, and is a safe alternative to antiperspirant. We make deodorant for women, men and kids. Our deodorant formula contains lower amounts of baking soda than most natural deodorant brands, however it may irritate sensitive skin. If you experience irritation, or if you're not happy with your product, for any reason, let us know and we will make it right. Meet Type:A aluminum free deodorant for women and men. Powered by natural ingredients, our exclusive sweat-activated formula delivers long-lasting odor protection that glides on smooth and won't stain your clothes. Type:A is a non-toxic deodorant that won't irritate your skin, lightweight, certified carbon neutral and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free. Our goal is to raise the bar on natural deodorant by creating the cleanest, most effective products possible.