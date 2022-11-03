United States
Stuart Weitzman
Tyler Ultralift Leather Boots
$650.00$259.99
At Saks OFF 5TH
Set atop of a chunky lugged sole, these padded leather boots flaunt a V-cutout cuff. Leather upper Round toe Pull-on style Self-tie EVA sole Made in Spain ABOUT THE BRAND Designer Stuart Weitzman started his career designing for his father's shoe company, before launching his own brand in 1986. Known for his glamorous pumps and over-the-knee boots, Weitzman has also incorporated unique materials in his designs, ranging from Lucite and wallpaper to cork, vinyl and even gold. Today, the label continues to create classic, feminine silhouettes that balance both comfort and style. Style Code: 0400016349011