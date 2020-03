Bouguessa

Two-tone Fitted Blazer

$590.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bouguessa

Fitted cut • Viscose blend fabric • Two tone • Closes front with two contrasted buttons • Oversized shoulders with shoulder pads • Two flap pockets • Adjustable belt • Back slit • Main fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% Viscose • Lining: 100% Cotton • Dry clean • Made in UAE