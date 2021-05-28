United States
Gaurav Gupta
Two Piece Chiffon & Silk Gown
£132.00
At By Rotation
Two Piece Chiffon & Silk Gown Made of 100% silk dupion, a bespoke creation by Gaurav Gupta. We had a themed “Celestial Ball” at our Indian wedding - thus it is 2 piece (lehenga)! Best for UK 4. Paired with Alighieri Cascading Affair earrings, also available to rent ✨ Happy to do a fitting with you in Marylebone! BRAND Gaurav Gupta PRODUCT TYPE Dresses COLOUR White RETAIL PRICE £5500 MINIMAL RENTAL PERIOD 1 Days WEEKLY PRICE £554