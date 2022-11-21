Socksss

Two Intarsia Stretch Organic Cotton-blend Socks

$57.10

Editors’ Notes SOCKSSS' set of two is made from stretch organic cotton-blend with a specialist construction - the soles are thicker for comfort, while the cuffs are thinner with a slightly compressive fit. Both pairs are intarsia-knitted with the brand's moniker at the heel. Details & Care Multicolored stretch organic cotton-blend 80% organic cotton, 17% polyamide, 3% elastane Designer color: Apple Bottom/ It's Not Blue Delivery & Returns Find out more about our delivery options. Try items in the comfort of your own home. If they're not quite right, you've got 28 days to request an exchange or return and send them back to us. We'll collect them from your home or office for free.