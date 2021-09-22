Rachel Comey x Target

Two Drop Earrings

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Item 1: Closure Type: Post Item 1: Length: 1.85 Inches Item 1: Width: 1.15 Inches Item 1: Material: Acrylic Item 1: Weight: .25 Ounces Count: 1 Pairs Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82614732 UPC: 195994238987 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-6184 Origin: Imported Description With unique shaping and a sleek color palette, the Two Drop Earrings from Rachel Comey x Target make a lovely addition to just about any outfit. These drop earrings feature a gold-tone triangular post that hugs the ears with a post-back closure, linked to an amber-toned, semi-rounded drop made with acrylic in brown and black. Whether worn to elevate everyday casualwear or to complement a night-out look, these gold-tone earrings are sure to bring extra flair to your accessories collection. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.