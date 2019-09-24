Chef'n
Twist’n Sprout Brussels Sprout Prep Tool
$6.72
Brussels sprout prep tool by Chef'n Quickly remove stem and dense core Helps loosen leaves for broiling or roasting Pierce stem with tip of tool, push and twist to trim core Stainless steel blade; hand wash recommended
