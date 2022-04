Made.com

Twist Set Of 4 Candles, Rose

£16.00

What's trending right now? Twisted candles. And we've got our eyes locked on the Paia Copenhagen set of 4. Can you blame us? Handmade in Germany from fully refined paraffin, they're a stylish yet understated addition to any surface. File under: too good to burn.