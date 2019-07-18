Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Fenty
Twist Gold-tone Hoops
$380.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty
Twist Gold-Tone Hoops
Featured in 1 story
3 Women Test Drive Rihanna's Fenty Line
by
Jessica Andrews
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bony Levy
Wide Round Hoop Earrings
$1150.00
$860.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Bissett
Golden Hoop Earrings
$14.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Enamel & Yellow-gold Heart Earring
$195.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Manon
Coral Hoops Big
$3000.00
from
Manon
BUY
More from Fenty
DETAILS
Fenty
Double Lapel Satin Jacket
$1200.00
from
Fenty
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$35.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Blockt Mask
£377.26
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted