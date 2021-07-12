Bar III

Twist-front Colorblocked Midi Dress

$99.00

Two vibrant hues of scuba crepe are colorblocked into Bar III's wrap-style midi dress that's finished with a ruched twist and a hemline split. Created for Macy's Hidden zipper closure at center back Imported Scuba crepe: Stretchy and supportive Twist at bodice front; V-back; skirt overlap and tulip detail at front V-neckline; Midi silhouette XS=0-2, S=2-4, M=6-8, L=10-12, XL=14-16 Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12064014 Size & Fit Approx. 44" long from center back to hem. Length is based on size medium and varies 1/4" between sizes Falls below the knee to lower calf Runs true to size; order your normal size Materials & Care Dry clean Shell: polyester; lining: polyester