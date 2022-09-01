Lex Pott

Twist Candle

$40.00 $8.38

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care What it is: A spectacular candle that utilizes the flexibility of wax to create a continuous design that joins two candlesticks. What it does: Perfect for elevating your table or mantle, Lex Pott used the liquid state of wax as the starting point in this project. By bending and twisting the candles, a new typology appears that combines form, function and fun. How to use: Place your candle on a heat-resistant plate with a minimum diameter of 25 centimeters, or 9 3/4 inches. Burn both wicks at the same time. Avoid placing the candles under direct sunlight or near heat for extended periods of time. If they become too hot they may deform. 6 1/2" x 3 1/2" x 9 1/2" 10 oz. 10-hour approximate burn time per side 100% paraffin wax Made in the USA Item #6124438